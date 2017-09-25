Gov. Hogan’s Approval Ratings Remain High, As Dems Announce Candidacy In 2018 Race

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Governor Hogan’s approval rating remains high even as Democrats continue to come forward to challenge him in the 2018 general election.

Political reporter Pat Warren has the results of a new poll that indicates Hogan could be hard to beat.

This new Goucher poll shows that the governor is consistently maintaining his approval level.

In 2014, Larry Hogan broke the Democrats hold onto the office of governor.

“Together we will change Maryland for the better,” said Hogan during his campaign.

Now, a new election is coming and he has held on to his popularity to date — with a new Goucher poll showing 62 percent of Marylanders approve of the job he’s doing, 16 percent disapprove and 20 percent say they don’t know.

Numbers like that indicate an incumbent any challengers in 2018 could find hard to beat.

“Low 60’s approval rating for a Republican governor in a blue state is a really good place for him to be,” says Mileah Kromer, with Goucher Hughes Politics Center.

With jobs and the economy the number one issue according to the poll, 55 percent of Marylanders say the state is on the right track, but that’s down from 65 percent this time last year — which is a number Kromer calls important.

“This is a number you want to pay close attention to, because it really does predict voter turnout and whether folks coalesce behind you,” says Kromer.

So, what is the key to Larry Hogan’s popularity in Maryland?

Marylanders were asked whether they thought Larry Hogan was a moderate, a liberal or a conservative.

“A plurality of individuals say he’s a moderate and that moderation is what is attracting those Maryland Democrats to become Hogan Democrats,” says Kromer.

Fifty-one percent polled said they are definitely voting for or leaning toward voting for Larry Hogan, and 42 percent would pick another candidate.

A Hogan win in 2018 would make him only the second two-term Republican governor in state history.

The poll finds 43 percent of Marylanders think Larry Hogan has kept a properly distanced himself from President Trump. Twenty-seven percent think he hasn’t distanced himself far enough.

More Marylanders also think Larry Hogan represents the future of the Republican party.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook