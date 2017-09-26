Baltimore Cat Café — Charm Kitty — Opens This Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s first cat café is scheduled to open at Whitehall Mill on Clipper Road this Saturday.
The café has been in the works for months, and creator Cam Tucker raised more than $25,000 with a Kickstarter campaign.
He’s partnering with the Baltimore Humane Society to bring adoptable cats to the space, which is about 1,150 square feet. Customers will be served Dark Side Cookies and Zeke’s coffee for an additional fee.
The website is currently offering weekday reservations, weekend reservations and reservations for a special event, a game night, on Oct. 12.
