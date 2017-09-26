More Speed Cameras Go Into Effect In Baltimore City

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – The Baltimore City Department of Transportation announce that more speed cameras have gone into effect this week.
The speed camera monitoring system consists of portable and fixed speed cameras that detect vehicles going over the speed limit by at least 12 miles per hour. The speed cameras operate in city school zones Monday through Friday, from 6:00 AM to 8:00 PM all year long and the violation is $40.00.
The additional speed cameras are at the following locations:
- Gilman School: 100-800 West Northern Parkway
- Hamilton Elementary/Middle School: 6000-6200 Harford Road
- Mergenthaler High School, St. Elizabeth School, and the Baltimore City College High School: 3400-3900 The Alameda
- Baltimore City College High School: 1000-1300 33rd Street
- Calvin M. Rodwell Elementary School: 4200-4600 Liberty Heights Avenue
- Frederick Elementary School: 2500-2900 Frederick Avenue
- Baltimore Information Technology Academy: 1200-1400 Woodbourne Avenue
- Westport Academy Elementary Middle School: 2500-2700 Waterview Avenue
- Wolfe Street Academy: 200-300 South Wolfe Street
- Mergenthaler High School: 3300-3600 Loch Raven Boulevard
- Hamilton Elementary/Middle School: 6000-6100 Old Harford Road
- Maree G. Farring Elementary/Middle School: 100-300 East Patapsco Avenue
- Arlington Elementary/Middle School: 5300-5500 Park Heights Avenue
- Archbishop Curley High School: 4200 – 4400 Erdman Avenue
- Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School: 4200 – 4800 Pennington Avenue
The additional red light cameras are at the following locations:
- Harford Road Northbound and The Alameda
- Harford Road Southbound and The Alameda
- West Northern Parkway Eastbound and Greenspring Avenue
- West Northern Parkway Westbound and Greenspring Avenue
- Erdman Avenue Eastbound and North Macon Street
- Erdman Avenue Westbound and North Macon Street
- East 33rd Street Eastbound and Greenmount Avenue
- East 33rd Street Westbound and Greenmount Avenue
- Loch Raven Boulevard Northbound and East Belvedere Avenue
- Loch Raven Boulevard Southbound and East Belvedere Avenue
- Pulaski Highway Eastbound and Moravia Park Drive
- West Northern Parkway Westbound and Falls Road
- North Fulton Avenue Northbound and West North Avenue
- Light Street Southbound and West Pratt Street/East Pratt Street
- West Pratt Street Eastbound and Light Street
- East Madison Street Westbound and North Linwood Avenue
- East Belvedere Avenue Eastbound and Hillen Road
- Aliceanna Street Eastbound and South Wolfe Street
- Aliceanna Street Westbound and South Wolfe Street
- Liberty Heights Avenue Eastbound and West Northern Parkway
- Liberty Heights Avenue Westbound and West Northern Parkway
