2 Killed In Quadruple Shooting In Northeast Baltimore, Police Investigating

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people have been killed in a quadruple shooting in East Baltimore, Baltimore Police say.
Police say it happened Tuesday night at 3200 block of Lyndale Avenue. Two men were found dead in a car at the scene.
Police say officers found two other people were shot at the scene when they arrived.
This story will be updated.
