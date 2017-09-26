2 Killed In Quadruple Shooting In Northeast Baltimore, Police Investigating

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people have been killed in a quadruple shooting in East Baltimore, Baltimore Police say.

Police say it happened Tuesday night at 3200 block of Lyndale Avenue. Two men were found dead in a car at the scene.

Police say officers found two other people were shot at the scene when they arrived.

This story will be updated.

