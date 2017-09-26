Ravens National Anthem Singer Resigning

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens National Anthem singer Joey Odoms has announced his resignation on social media.

This comes as the Ravens and many other NFL teams decided to protest the anthem during Sunday’s games.

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has been protesting the anthem during games since last year.

Odoms is a member of the Maryland Army National Guard and a Baltimore native, who joined the Ravens in 2014.

“The tone/actions of a large number of NFL fans in the midst of our country’s cultural crisis, have convinced me that I do not belong there,” he writes.

“Thank you so much for the opportunity to grow as a performer and for allowing me to live out a dream of sharing my gift with you,” he says.

This story will be updated.

