Account Clerk Accused Of Stealing $169,000 From Maryland Town

Filed Under: Snow Hill

SNOW HILL, Md. (AP) — Prosecutors say a former account clerk for a town near Maryland’s Eastern Shore has been indicted on charges of stealing more than $169,000 from the town.

The Office of the State Prosecutor said in an email Tuesday that 32-year-old Erica Holland was indicted on one count of felony theft. A grand jury in Worcester County returned the indictment, which alleges that Holland stole the money while she was an account clerk for the town of Snow Hill.

No one answered a call placed to a number believed to be Holland’s. Online court records don’t list a lawyer for her.

