Confederate Posters, Cotton Plants Found At American U, Suspect Photo Released

WASHINGTON (AP) — American University says 10 confederate flag posters with cotton attached to them have been reported on the school’s Washington, D.C. campus.

More than 10 Confederate Flag posters w/ cotton branches on them were found in three different locations at @AmericanU NW campus yesterday. pic.twitter.com/MFrmxUQjyi — DC Maryland Virginia (@DMVFollowers) September 27, 2017

University President Sylvia Burwell said in a statement on Wednesday that video shows “the perpetrator(s) coming on to the campus and hanging the posters.” University police are investigating and have released an image of a man dressed as a construction worker that they say is a suspect.

The posters were found Tuesday, the same night a talk was being given on the school’s new Antiracist Research and Policy Center. University Vice President Fanta Aw says it “will not be deterred by this cowardly attempt at intimidation.”

Bananas hanging from string in the shape of nooses were found in May on the campus, with the letters of a black sorority scrawled on them.

