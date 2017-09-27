Health Officials: Delaware Child Get Swine Flu In Maryland

BALTIMORE (AP) — Public health officials say a Delaware girl contracted the swine flu virus, apparently from close contact with pigs at a county fair in Maryland.

The Delaware Division of Public Health said in a news release Wednesday that the girl, identified only as under age 18 and a resident of Sussex County, has a mild case of H3N2v and is recovering.

Delaware officials say the girl had contact with pigs at the Anne Arundel County Fair in Crownsville, Maryland.

The Maryland Department of Health said Wednesday that five people had been identified with the H3N2v after contact with pigs at the Anne Arundel County Fair and the Great Frederick Fair in Frederick, Maryland.

Swine flu had also been identified in pigs at the Charles County Fair in La Plata, Maryland.

