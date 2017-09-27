Pratt Library Apologizes, Deletes Tweet Showing Black Kids In Mock Mugshots

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Enoch Pratt Free Library has apologized and removed a tweet after one of their branches showed African American children in mock jail mugshots as a promotion for “Banned Books Week.”

According to our media partner, The Baltimore Sun, the Pratt Library’s post Monday included photos of four different children holding books and a black piece of paper that read “CAUGHT READING BANNED BOOKS” in front of a police lineup backdrop.

The tweet, which was deleted minutes after being posted, also read, “We have #rebelreaders at the Edmondson Avenue Branch. What are you reading during #BannedBooksWeek?”

“We understand that it offends people. We apologize. We were very distraught to see it,” Pratt spokeswoman Meghan McCorkell said.

A mother whose son’s picture was used in the promotion tells The Baltimore Sun his picture was “inappropriately” taken and posted without her consent.

“As a black female, I see my black son in a picture that looks like a mugshot. It looks like a stereotype. It doesn’t look anything like a library picture, that anyone’s having fun or learning something out of it,” Kelly Daly said. She also called it “very offensive.”

This fake mugshot promotion appears to copy a #rebelreaders-theme that has been used by other libraries.

The national “Banned Books Week” event was founded by the Banned Books Week Coalition, and is as an anti-censorship campaign celebrating the reading of books banned in some schools, libraries and bookstores.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook