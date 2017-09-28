Former School Aide Sentenced To 100 Years In Prison For Child Sex Abuse

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A former school aide has been sentenced to 100 years in prison after pleading guilty to 23 charges involving sex abuse of minors in Prince George’s County.

Deonte Carraway sentenced to 395 yrs SAB 100 yrs executed time. Will run concurrent to 75 yr federal sentence. — PG_SAO (@PG_SAO) September 28, 2017

Deonte Carraway, 24, was sentenced to 395 years and all but 100 years were suspended after he pleaded guilty to 23 counts of child sex abuse and possession of child pornography.

Carraway, a former school aid and volunteer at Judge Sylvania Woods Elementary School, was indicted in Prince George’s County last summer on 270 counts, including 23 counts of sex abuse of a minor, 40 counts of first degree sex offense and related charges. The charges were based on Carraway’s interactions with students from the elementary school, on and off school property.

Carraway was sentenced to 75 years in federal prison, in August, after pleading guilty to 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor to produce child pornography, which involved 11 victims between the ages of nine and 12 years old. His state sentence will run concurrently with his federal sentence.

“This case was absolutely tragic for everyone involved; the children who are still suffering from nightmares and anxiety as well as their parents and the community as a whole,” said Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks. “Mr. Carraway’s actions sent a ripple effect throughout this community and we are pleased and confident that, through this sentence of 100 years, he will not have the opportunity to walk our streets ever again.”

