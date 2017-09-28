Handgun Found On Annapolis High School Bus

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A loaded handgun has been found at a school in Anne Arundel County. That’s according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.

The weapon was found on Wednesday afternoon after students were dismissed at Annapolis High School. Principal Sue Chittim wrote a letter to parents saying a school employee saw what he believed to be a gun in the bag of a student. A 10th grade student allegedly carried the gun onto the bus.

An officer found a .22 caliber handgun on a seat near the back of the bus where the student was sitting. A 16-year-old was arrested and charged as a juvenile with possession of a handgun. The principal says a second student followed the 16-year-old onto the bus but authorities say only one student is facing charges.

School officials moved Thursday’s homecoming football game to 4 pm instead of 6:30 as a precaution, though the pep rally and homecoming dance will continue as scheduled. There will also be an increased presence Thursday morning at the school.

This is the second time this month a loaded handgun was found at an Anne Arundel County school.