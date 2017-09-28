ICE Arrest 28 In Baltimore During Immigration Crackdown Called Operation ‘Safe City’

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Twenty-eight people were arrested in Baltimore during a four-day immigration operation called “Safe City,” according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Operation ‘Safe City’ focused on cities and regions where ICE deportation officers are denied access to jails and prisons to interview suspected immigration violators or jurisdictions where ICE detainers are not honored.

ICE and Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Fugitive Operations teams arrested 498 individuals from 42 countries for federal immigration violations in multiple cities across the U.S. during a four-day operation that ended Wednesday.

The operation targeted individuals who have violated U.S. immigration laws, prioritizing aliens with criminal convictions, pending criminal charges, known gang members and affiliates, immigration fugitives and those who re-entered the U.S. after deportation. Individuals with active DACA were not targeted for arrest, according to ICE.

Among those arrested in Baltimore was a citizen of El Salvador who entered the U.S. illegally on a fraudulent passport, and was previously charged with attempted murder/conspiracy to commit murder and convicted of first degree assault. She was released from custody before ICE could arrest her.

Operation Safe City arrests also took place in Cook County, Illinois, where 30 were arrested, Denver, where 63 were arrested, Los Angeles, where 101 were arrested, New York, where 45 were arrested, Philadelphia, where 107 were arrested, Portland, Oregon, where 33 were arrested, Santa Clara County, California, where 27 arrested, Washington, D.C., where 14 were arrested and the state of Massachusetts, where 50 were arrested.

