Police Searching For Critically Missing 12-Year-Old Boy

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday.
Detectives say Harlom Barden was last seen around noon in the area of Perry Hall Middle School, located in the 4300 block of Ebeneezer Road.
Barden is a 5-foot-5-inch black male that weighs 130 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a galaxy design, black athletic pants with a white stripe and black shoes.
If anyone knows of Barden’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call police at 410-887-5000 or call 911.
