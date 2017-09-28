Russian Black Lives Matter Ad On Facebook Targeted Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Russian hackers reportedly purchased at least one Facebook ad referencing “Black Lives Matter” during last year’s presidential election and it was targeted to reach people in Baltimore.
CNN reports the hackers wanted the ad to appear to people in Baltimore as well as Ferguson, Missouri.
The report says it was one of 3,000 ads purchased by Russian hackers to “sow political chaos” in the U.S. before the election.
