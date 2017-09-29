WJZ EXCLUSIVE: Tonight at 5 Ray Lewis and his mother share their personal anguish over the London anthem protest and how it’s affected them both.

2 Baltimore Co. Law Firms File 1st Maryland-Only Lawsuit Against Equifax

By Pat Warren
Filed Under: Baltimore County, Equifax data breach, Lawsuit

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Two Baltimore County law firms file the first Maryland-only class-action lawsuit against Equifax.

The credit reporting agency’s data breach involves 143 million Americans, including millions of Marylanders.

The suit alleges that Equifax failed to secure and safeguard consumers.

The first thing that may come to mind is, “am I included?” The short answer is: if you live in Maryland and your data was breached, then yes.

The Equifax data breach is a worst case scenario for millions of consumers, including an estimated 3 million Marylanders.

“What happened is peoples’ social security numbers, personal identification numbers, dates of birth, all the information to steal someone’s identity was taken,”said attorney Michael Paul Smith of Smith, Gildea and Schmidt.

Equifax faces class-action lawsuits nationwide for the breach, which occurred between May and July.

“The beauty of a class action is, OK let’s not have, you know, you do simple math. There’s probably 3 million or so Marylanders that have been affected and let’s not have 3 million cases clogging our court system,” Smith said. “Let’s have one or two or three that the plaintiffs cases are similar enough to the other people that we can try it as a class action.”

The suit was filed Friday in Baltimore County Circuit Court.

“If it gets certified as a class, you can still be a part of the class and not be a named plaintiff in the suit. That’s one of the beauties and efficiencies of class actions, is you don’t have to be the front person,” Smith said.

The lawsuit will proceed through the Maryland State Court System. A Baltimore law firm has also filed a class-action lawsuit in federal court.

Investigators say Equifax was aware in March that it’s software made them vulnerable to theft, but did not address the problem.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

More from Pat Warren
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch