Stores Offer Free Coffee For National Coffee Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – What better way to celebrate National Coffee Day than a free cup of Joe?

Many stores in Maryland are giving guest just that on Friday, September 29th through different promotions.

Wawa is giving guest a free cup of any sized coffee all day long.

Dunkin Donuts is offering customers a free medium hot coffee with a purchase of a medium or larger coffee.

Sheetz is  giving away free hot Pumpkin Pie Latte’s to customers who order through the Sheetz App.

Krispy Kreme says guest can receive one free any sized hot brewed or small iced premium blend all weekend starting Friday through Sunday.

McDonalds is offering guest a $2 small McCafe or if you have the McDonalds app,  you can get a free medium McCafé with any purchase in the app.

