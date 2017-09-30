Missing Virginia Teen Found Dead At North Carolina Church

Filed Under: Missing, Virginia

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police say the body of a missing 19-year-old Virginia woman has been found behind a North Carolina church.

Authorities say a man cutting grass Friday morning at East Stonewall AME Zion Church in Charlotte smelled a strange odor, then found Ashanti Billie’s body.

Billie was reported missing nearly two weeks ago when she didn’t show up for work at a sandwich shop in Norfolk, Virginia. The FBI says her cellphone was found in a trash bin and her car was abandoned.

Police say the medical examiner confirmed Billie’s identity. Police didn’t release a cause of death or if they know how the teen ended up in North Carolina.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a release the FBI and several other agencies are helping with the investigation.

