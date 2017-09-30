Trooper Hospitalized After Being Struck By Vehicle During Arrest

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland State Police trooper has been released from the hospital after being struck by a vehicle while helping with the arrest of an armed robbery suspect.

First sergeant John Beville, a 14-year veteran with MSP, was struck in Queen Anne’s County, but the driver involved is not expected to face charges.

Police report the incident happened after authorities were told to be on the lookout for four suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Easton.

Two of those suspects had been taken into custody, but two were still at-large.

Just after 7 p.m., police got a call about an attempted break-in at a home in the area of Rt. 404 near Rt. 309.

The suspect was spotted running on the shoulder of Rt. 404, and Beville got out of his patrol vehicle to take the suspect into custody.

While Beville was still in the roadway, a 2012 Nissan pickup struck him as it went by.

The driver, who said he didn’t see the trooper, immediately stopped and stayed on scene.

The robbery suspect was taken into custody by other troopers.

