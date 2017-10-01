2 Arrested After Striking 2 Officers In Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Ocean City police have arrested two people after they struck two officers while evading arrest.
The incident occurred just after 11 p.m. on Saturday when a Worcester County Sheriff’s Officer supervisor and an Ocean City Police officer approached 18-year-old Antonio Ambrosino sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked car allegedly weighing and bagging marijuana. Police say the officers approached on opposite sides and gave Ambrosino commands that he ignored. Police say Ambrosino accelerated and struck one deputy, then swung around and struck another officer. Two officers on scene fired shots, but nobody was hit.
After fleeing the scene, Ambrosino was captured at a dead-end street and charged with attempted murder, assault and other charges. His passenger, 20-year-old Arkad Espinal, faces drug charges.
The officers were treated and released.
