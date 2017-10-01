Police Investigating Early Morning Fatal Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting early Sunday morning.
Police say the shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m., in the 5100 block of Goodnow Rd.
Responding officers found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Anyone with information to contact them at (410) 396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip to 443-902-4824.
