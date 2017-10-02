WJZ BREAKING: At Least 20 Dead In Mass Shooting In Las Vegas

WATCH WJZ: Ravens Lose To The Steelers 26-9 | Purple Pride GalleryVOTE: Play of the Week 

1 of 200 Results Americans Win Nobel Medicine Prize For Circadian Rhythm Work

Filed Under: Brandeis University, Nobel Medicine Prize, Rockefeller University, University Of Maine
STOCKHOLM (AP) The Nobel Prize for Medicine was awarded to three Americans on Monday for discoveries about the body’s daily rhythms. The laureates are Jeffrey C. Hall, Michael Rosbash and Michal W. Young. Rosbash is on the faculty at Brandeis University, Young at Rockefeller University and Hall is at the University of Maine.The citation for the 9-million-kronor ($1.1 million) prize says the researchers isolated a gene that controls the normal daily biological rhythm. They “were able to peek inside our biological clock and elucidate its inner workings.”Circadian rhythms adapt the workings of the body to different phases of the day, influencing sleep, behavior, hormone levels, body temperature and metabolism.

The winners have raised “awareness of the importance of a proper sleep hygiene” said Juleen Zierath of the Nobel academy.

 

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch