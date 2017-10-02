Police Investigating Stabbing At Dundalk Pet Store

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One man is in serious condition after he was stabbed during an argument at a Petsmart in Dundalk, Baltimore County Police say.
Police say it happened Monday evening at a Petsmart pet store at the 1500 block of Merritt Boulevard.
They say two male customers got into an argument and one man consequentially stabbed the other in the stomach with a knife.
The victim was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, police say.
Investigators say the suspect was immediately arrested.
This story is being updated.
