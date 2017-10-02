LAS VEGAS SHOOTING:At Least 58 Dead, 500+ Injured After Gunman Opens Fire On Country Music Festival | Police Say Shooter Is 64-Year-Old Nevada Retiree

MTA Spends $81.3 Million On 140 New BaltimoreLink Buses

Filed Under: BaltimoreLink, Maryland Department of Transportation, Maryland Transportation Authority, MDOT, MTA

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland transportation officials have reached an $81.3 million agreement to buy 140 clean-diesel buses to improve service on the BaltimoreLink transit system.

The buses will be purchased from New Flyer of America, based in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

The 40-foot long transit coaches will roll out on Baltimore-area streets beginning in 2018 to support CityLink and LocalLink bus routes.

New Flyer is the largest transit bus and motor coach manufacturer in North America. The company has built nearly 800 buses for the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration since 2004.

