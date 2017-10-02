Country Music Stars React To Las Vegas Shooting

Country Music stars are reacting to Sunday night’s shooting in Las Vegas.
More than 50 people are dead and more than 200 people are injured.
Praying for everyone at #HarvestFestival. There are no words right now that suffice.
— Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) October 2, 2017
Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray.
— Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017
I'm not gonna say anything else other than I'm lucky to be alive. As are many others… and so many people are gone… this is heartbreaking
— ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017
I won't be sleeping tonight. Instead I am going to pray and pray and pray for the people in Vegas. 💔💔
— Lauren Alaina (@Lauren_Alaina) October 2, 2017
Wow.. Yall join me in praying for Vegas rn
— Scotty McCreery (@ScottyMcCreery) October 2, 2017
💔my heart. @Route91Harvest.
— Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) October 2, 2017
Woke up in London and heartbroken by the news in #LasVegas. Thoughts and prayers to all involved and their families. Still in shock
— Eric Paslay (@ericpaslay) October 2, 2017
#PRAYERSFORVEGAS #Route91HarvestFestival @SXMTheHighway's Buzz, Al, & Storme all safe. https://t.co/ouJZRwbrdh
— SiriusXM The Highway (@SXMTheHighway) October 2, 2017
Safe in Vegas. Heartbroken and shattered at the events of a few hours ago. Praying for all.
— storme warren (@stormewarren) October 2, 2017
— K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 2, 2017
Love and prayers being sent to everyone in Vegas.
— Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) October 2, 2017