Firefighter Hospitalized While Working To Put Out Flames At Vacant House

Filed Under: Curtis Bay Fire, Vacant House Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore Fire Department firefighter was taken to a local hospital after being injured while trying to put out flames at a Curtis Bay house.

Fire officials say the fire started just after 12 p.m., at a home in the 4000 block of Fairhaven Ave.

The house is reportedly vacant, and fire crews were able to get the blaze under control just before 2 p.m.

A firefighter and another person were taken to local hospitals as a result of the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.

