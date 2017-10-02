Police: Las Vegas Shooter, 64-Year-Old Nevada Man, Found Dead With Cache Of Weapons

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The gunman in the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history, 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock, was found dead in a hotel room with as many as 10 firearms after he unleashed a shower of bullets on an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas Sunday night.

Authorities say that 406 people were taken to hospitals and 50 of those are dead, including an off-duty Las Vegas police officer.

Paddock, who lived in a retirement community in Mesquite, Nevada, was perched on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, according to police. As he opened fire on the crowd of 22,000 people below, at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, country music star Jason Aldean was performing.

SWAT officers using explosives stormed the gunman’s hotel room and found he had killed himself, authorities said.

There was no immediate word on the motive for the attack. The U.S. Homeland Security Department said there was no “specific credible threat” involving other public venues in the U.S.

Paddock’s brother says he’s “completely dumbfounded” by the shooting. In a brief interview with the Orlando Sentinel, Eric Paddock says he can’t understand what happened. He also said he’s made a statement to police.

“I can show you the text. ‘How is mom? Did you get power?’ That was it…We have nothing for you,” gunman’s brother says pic.twitter.com/r1x0DYl3WJ — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 2, 2017

“Not an avid gun guy at all…where the hell did he get automatic weapons? He has no military background,” gunman’s brother says pic.twitter.com/EMSKLQGYFM — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 2, 2017

“She is a nice lady. I've met her 3 or 4 times. She's got a Facebook page. She sends cookies to my mom,” gunman’s brother says of his wife pic.twitter.com/DTs69ZP7EO — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 2, 2017

“We are shocked. We are horrified. We are having trouble finding the words,” Las Vegas gunman’s brother, who lives in Florida, says pic.twitter.com/t4JAckBXoe — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 2, 2017

Police tell CBS News that Paddock was staying at the hotel, having checked in on September 28, and had been gambling.

CBS News also reports that Paddock is married, but his wife is currently out of the country.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)