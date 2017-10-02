University Of Maryland Student Killed In Pedestrian Accident

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — An 18-year-old student at the University of Maryland has been struck and killed by a sport-utility vehicle just off campus in College Park.
The student was identified by Prince George’s County police as Maria Fisher, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. She was struck Sunday morning as she tried to cross Route 1 and died later at a hospital.
Authorities said they were trying to determine the circumstances of the incident, including whether Fisher was in a crosswalk.
Fisher was an avid soccer player who played on the varsity team at Hempfield High School in Pennsylvania.
