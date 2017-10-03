Police Investigating Possible Abuse Of Special Needs Children At Baltimore School

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A substitute teacher for the Baltimore City Public Schools system has been fired after they reportedly physically abused at least one student.

Police are staying very tight-lipped about this investigation, but say the alleged abuse took place in a special needs class at James Mosher Elementary School.

WJZ’s Rick Ritter spoke with a grandmother who claims her grandson was abused and had to be taken to Johns Hopkins to be evaluated.

“That’s not something any parent would want to imagine,” said Dionn Ware, parent of a student at James Mosher Elementary School.

It’s the mood among parents outside James Mosher Elementary, as police are now investigating an unidentified substitute teacher accused of physically abusing students.

“It’s ridiculous,” another parent said. “No teacher should ever put their hands on a child.”

Police say the alleged incident took place on September 28, in a special needs class, and involved at least one child.

“In reference to this investigation, the information we have so far is that the abuse occurred inside the classroom during school hours,” said Baltimore Police Department Cpt. Jarron Jackson.

Right now, authorities aren’t releasing details of the alleged abuse, or the identity of the teacher.

“At this point in the investigation, no charges have been filed, but we do know the identity of the suspect,” Jackson said. “We’re discussing, and we are moving closer to filing charges.”

Parents that WJZ spoke with say they’re hearing about these disturbing allegations for the first time.

“If a child is acting up, send them to the principal. You don’t take it upon yourself to put your hands on someone else’s child,” one parent said.

Parents are wondering why they weren’t notified by the school immediately.

“It’s very uncomfortable to even know that’s even going on in your neighborhood,” Ware said. “I live directly across the street and haven’t been informed by anyone. They call me about everything else, but they didn’t say anything about that.”

While charges could be filed as early as this week, police believe there could be more victims who’ve yet to come forward.

“We’re talking about some of our most precious citizens, our children,” Cpt. Jackson said.

WJZ did speak to Baltimore City Public Schools Tuesday night. They say the teacher is no longer working in any city schools.

They added the teacher was not an employee with Baltimore City Public Schools, and the substitute teacher was contracted through another company.

Investigators are asking James Mosher Elementary School parents to speak with their children, and anyone with information on the case is asked to call police immediately.

