Homicide Numbers At Record Pace For September

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities in Baltimore say the city had the highest number of killings ever in September. That’s according to our media partners at the Baltimore Sun.
In September, 266 people were killed in the city. The number surpasses the record number of 262 people who were killed in 1992. During that year, the city had 100,000 more residents.
City leaders say they plan to stick with their earlier one for tackling the violence saying it will bring the homicide rate down. September saw 31 homicides. It’s the fifth time this year the cit has had more than 30 people killed in a month.
Mayor Catherine Pugh says the strategy involves working to get law enforcement on the streets in the short term and creating more educational and economic opportunities for city residents in the long term.
