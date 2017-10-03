Maryland Board Waives Tuition Rule For Amazon Employees

LAS VEGAS MASSACREMaryland Woman Among Hundreds Injured, In A Coma After Being Shot In The Head | Gunman Had Device Turning Weapon Into Automatic | Stories About Acts Of Heroism Emerge In Aftermath Of Deadly Night

ADELPHI, Md. (AP) — To help entice a second Amazon headquarters to Maryland, a state board has voted to waive a 12-month residency requirement to qualify for in-state tuition for any Amazon employees who move to the state, if a new headquarters is established.

The University System of Maryland’s Board of Regents voted to waive the residency rule on Tuesday.

It also would apply to spouses and children of employees at the system’s 12 degree-granting institutions.

Chancellor Robert Caret says the board acted to support Maryland’s economy.

In its public request for proposals, Amazon said it is looking for a location of at least 100 acres that is within or near a metropolitan area of at least one million people.

