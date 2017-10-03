Maryland Launching Crab And Oyster Trail In Honor Of National Seafood Month

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While Maryland is known for many things, seafood is definitely at the top of the list — but where to get it in the state is a whole other debate.

Governor Larry Hogan announced on Tuesday a new initiative, The Maryland Crab and Oyster Trail, in honor of National Seafood Month.

Through a detailed online guide, the trail highlights over 100 seafood restaurants in the state, as well as seafood festivals being held throughout October.

“Maryland has a proud history of harvesting some of the world’s best seafood from the Chesapeake Bay, and this trail gives us a great opportunity to highlight our great state as a destination for seafood lovers,” said Governor Hogan in a statement.

The online trail map is divided into five regions — Eastern Shore, Central Maryland, Capital Region, as well as southern and western Maryland.

Each section can be explored and lists the variety of spots to indulge in fresh hard and softshell crabs, oysters, and fish.

There are several seafood festivals taking place throughout the month, including the Oyster Stroll in Westminster, Tilghman Island Day, the U.S. Oyster Festival in Leonardtown, and OysterFest at Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels.

For more information and to check out the Maryland Crab and Oyster Trail online guide CLICK HERE.

