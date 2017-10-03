LAS VEGAS SHOOTINGAt Least 59 Dead, 500+ Injured After Gunman Opens Fire On Country Music Festival From 32nd Floor Of Hotel | Police Say Shooter Is 64-Year-Old Nevada Retiree

Maryland Health Exchange To Help Residents Enroll Under ACA

Filed Under: Affordable Care Act, Maryland Health Exchange

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —This year, the period to enroll in health insurance under the Affordable Care Act is shorter. As a result, health officials in Maryland have opened their online marketplace.

That’s according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun. 

The move made by health officials is so people can get an early look at the cost of plans which are expected to rise this year. Open enrollment starts on November 1st and lasts until December 15th.

Last year, nearly 150 thousand people in Maryland bought private plans through the exchange and others bought directly from insurers. Many more are enrolled in Medicaid.

This year, premiums are expected to rise and insurers blame it on the costs of treating a small number of very sick patients.

The Maryland health exchange website can be found at marylandhealthconnection.gov.

