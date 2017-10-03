Best Places To Get Your Pumpkin Fix In Baltimore

By Joel Furches



Over the years, pumpkin has become a favorite fall flavor, and found its way into everything from candies to beverages and baked goods. And Baltimore has plenty of options when it comes to adding this harvest-time sensation to your diet this autumn.

Heavy Seas Beer

4615 Hollins Ferry Road

Halethorpe, MD 21227

(410) 247-7822

www.hsbeer.com

Heavy Seas Beer churns out seasonal brews every three months or so. Of course, harvest time’s flavor is none other than the Great’ER Pumpkin (Pumpkin Spice Beer). This brew is named, amusingly, after a trope in the classic comic strip The Peanuts.

Unsatisfied with simply throwing some pumpkin flavoring into the brew, Heavy Seas has given their fall concoction quite a mixture of flavor. Imagine the scent of cinnamon, bourbon, allspice, ginger and cloves wafting from the foam as you pour. The body of this brew is heavily composed of British Crystal Malt and flavored with vanilla and – yes – pumpkin.

Flavor Cupcakery And Bake Shop

10253 York Road

Cockeysville, MD 21030

(410) 891-8220

www.flavorcupcakery.com

Using local ingredients and cooked from scratch, Flavor Cupcakery’s goods are an act of love. As such, the bakery is dedicated to variety, and to the desires of its customers. With this in mind, the shop has added a specific item to its menu just for this time of year: Pumpkin cupcakes! The treat has all of the light fluffiness and rich, smooth icing of a cupcake, but all of the earthy autumn flavoring of pumpkin.

Dangerously Delicious Pies

2839 O’Donnell St.

Baltimore, MD 21224

(410) 522-7437

www.dangerouspiesbalt.com

Dangerously Delicious Pies is not just a place for pies. Come in, grab a good table, and eat a full meal. You can choose from a variety of flavors, savory OR sweet.

Given that DDP always aims for the fullest variety in pie flavors, pumpkin pies aren’t just a seasonal item. If you are a pumpkin fan, you can count on DDP to get your fix year round. But be warned: the pies are dangerously delicious.

Michele’s Granola

1940 Greenspring Drive, Suite G

Timonium, MD 21093

(410) 350-0021

www.michelesgranola.com

Michele’s Granola has a unique business model: baking only granola items with a broad variety of flavors and mixtures. This time of year, though, the only flavor you are worried about is the flavor of fall, and you’re going to want to sample some of Michele’s pumpkin spice granola. This particular granola comes in a bag and eats like trail mix. Every time you dip into the bag, you’re pulling out a handful of flax, pecans and, of course, pumpkin seeds. All of this is flavored by Michele’s own brand of autumnal spices and flavoring.

Golden West Cafe

1105 W. 36th St.

Baltimore, MD 21211

(410) 889-8891

www.goldenwestcafe.com

The Golden West Cafe has sort of a funk vibe, and serves non-traditional food better associated with the vegan and fusion crowd. Portions are huge, and the menu will probably surprise you. You will want to dig into a bowl of its pumpkin curry soup, on the appetizer menu. Although marketed as an appetizer, it could easily be a meal unto itself – but you can order it by the bowl or by the cup.

