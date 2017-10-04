92-Year-Old Man Missing From Bethesda

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities are searching for William George Battaile, a 92-year-old man from Bethesda.
Battaile was last seen at 6:45 on Tuesday evening when he left his home at Bulls Run Parkway whild driving a gray 2013 Nissan Cube with Maryland tags 146M396.
His family tells police he suffers from memory loss and may not be able to find his way home. Battaile is 6’2 tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has green eyes and is bald with gray hair on the sides.
He was last seen wearing a blue plaid short sleeve shirt, khaki pants, and white tennis shoes.