Officer Who Saved Injured Bald Eagle Gives Details On ‘Pretty American’ Rescue

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A symbol of our country was rescued in Harford County, when animal control pulled an injured bald eagle out of a dangerous situation Monday afternoon.

Animal control was called to the business park on Monday, but the responding officer didn’t know he was about to find one of our country’s most treasured birds.

Animal control officer James Turek is used to calls about dogs and cats, and even the occasional injured hawk.

“Started out a normal call, came through dispatch for a bird with an injured wing. Didn’t come through as a bald eagle,” Turek said.

But the Harford County officer found a full grown bald eagle in an office parking lot.

The massive bird was injured, hiding under a Chevy pickup.

“It’s one of those things where, it kind of takes you back for a second,” Turek said. “But at the same time, you’re just there to do your job.”

With the help of some heavy duty, talon-proof gloves, Turek wiggled under the truck, as employees watched the action from the windows.

“I think everyone was truly concerned about the bald eagle and wanted to make sure he was okay,” said onlooker Raquel Adams.

Stressed, and with minor injuries, the eagle is now recovering at Phoenix Wildlife Rescue in Baltimore County.

Once endangered, 2,000 pairs of breeding eagles are estimated to live along the Chesapeake Bay.

The population is thriving at Aberdeen Proving Ground, just 14 miles from where this bird got a second chance.

[Reporter: “Where does this rank on memorable experiences on the job for you?”] “Probably number one, at least for now, that’s for sure. It probably spiked to the top,” Turek said. “You know, pulling a bald eagle from a Chevy pickup, that’s pretty American.”

This is the first eagle officer Turek has run into on the job, but he says when you’re working in central Maryland, you never quite know what the day will bring.

This is only the second injured eagle Harford County’s animal control has rescued since becoming part of the sheriff’s office.

