International Artist Constructs Freddie Gray Statue In West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– There are nearly 200 murals and public works scattered about Baltimore, and now another one is being added in Freddie Gray’neighborhood, which was scarred by the 2015 riots.

International artist Matthew Gray built a Freddie Gray/unrest statue halfway between the infamous CVS on North Avenue and Mondawmin.

The artwork in the West Baltimore is representative of the larger struggle by the community.

“It’s important to be working in Baltimore, this site specific. I specifically chose this for visibility, for context,” Gray said. “At some point in the creative process,it will take over and tell you what it wants to be.”

“It’s good,” neighbor George green said. “Baltimore needs something.”

Saturday from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., artists will hold a get-together at the site in the 2200 block of Reistertown Road.

