K9 Sniffs Out 4 Guns Hidden In Leaves While Responding To Neighbor Dispute

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A K9 deputy sniffed out four guns hidden in leaves after he and his handler responded to a neighbor dispute in Davidsonville, and convicted felon was arrested as a result, according to the Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened on Queen Anne Bridge Road on Monday afternoon.

Deputy Sheriff Byers and Carlo responded to assist the Anne Arundel County Police Department with a complaint.

The victim reported that he had an argument with his neighbor and that his neighbor’s son approached him and threatened to kill him while pointing a rifle at him. The suspect also allegedly had a revolver in his waistband.

After the suspects were apprehended, the deputy and Carlo searched the woods on the property and found a revolver, two rifles and a shotgun.

The suspect is a convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition, and was jailed, authorities say.

