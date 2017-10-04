Pauley Perrette Leaving NCIS After 15 Seasons

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Pauley Perrette, the 48-year-old actress who plays forensic specialist Abby Sciuto on the most-watched TV drama in the world, “NCIS,” has announced that she will leave the show after the current season.
The wildly popular show is on its 15th season this fall.
“So, it is true that I am leaving NCIS after this season. There has been all kinds of false stories as to why (NO I DON’T HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE AND NO MY NETWORK AND SHOW ARE NOT MAD AT ME!),” she wrote in a statement posted on Twitter Tuesday.
“It was a decision made last year. I hope everyone will love and enjoy EVERYTHING ABBY not only for the rest of this season but for everything she has given all of us for 16 years. All the love, all the laughter, all the inspiration…I love her as much as you do.”
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook