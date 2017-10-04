Playtex Recalls Children’s Plates, Bowls Due To Choking Hazard

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Playtex is recalling 3.6 million children’s plates and bowls sold separately and as part of the Platex Mealtime set because a plastic layer on them can pose a choking hazard.

Playtex has received 372 reports of the plastic bubbling or peeling, 11 reports of pieces of the detached clear plastic found in children’s mouths, and four reports of choking on a piece of the plastic.

The plates and bowls were sold at Babies “R” Us, Target, Walmart, and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from October 2009 through August 2017.

The plates have various printed designs including cars, construction scenes, giraffes, princesses and superheroes. The white polypropylene plates and bowls also have a colored rim on top and a non-slip bottom. Playtex is written on the bottom of the plates and bowls.

Consumers should immediately stop using the products and contact Playtex for a full refund.

Playtex can be reached toll-free at 888-220-2075 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Consumers can also visit www.playtexproducts.com and click on “Recall” for more information.

