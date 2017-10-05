Life-Saving Decision: Md. Father, Son Survive Deadly Las Vegas Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Gary Sudhalter had come from Maryland to attend the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas with his son.

In a last-minute decision, they decided to splurge on VIP tickets that put them closer to the stage, and Sudhalter believes it kept them out of the direct line of fire from a deadly shooting Sunday night.

Although, they could see and hear the shots coming from Mandalay Bay, the father and son crawled and eventually ran several miles to safety.

“The repetitive ‘bang, bang, bang, bang,’ we knew. And upstairs somebody or many people said get down,” Sudhalter said. “Every time it stopped we got up and ran.”

Sudhalter still has his wristband for the VIP area and says the act of violence won’t stop them from attending concerts in the future.

“We will continue to enjoy our lives in honor of the people and the artist, the community, and being Americans here in the U.S.”

Maryland native Tina Frost unfortunately suffered severe injuries at the concert. She was shot in the head.

Her father says she remains in the ICU, but is making critical steps in her recovery. we’re now hearing from one of frost’s former coaches about the shock of what happened.

“When you realize is someone that you know and love is out there, and been affected and it makes it unique,” said Frost’s former assistant soccer coach Sarah Curry. “You know she is battling for her life at this point and you want to kind of mirror that and battle along with her.”

