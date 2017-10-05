Comptroller Peter Franchot Running For Re-election

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s comptroller since January 2007, Peter Franchot, announced Thursday that he will run for re-election.
“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your Comptroller, and to occupy the office that was once held by legendary Marylanders such as Louis Goldstein, William Donald Schaefer and Millard Tawes,” he wrote in a statement. “This is my dream job, and each and every day, I’ve worked hard to justify your confidence and that of all of the taxpayers who have hired me and pay my salary.”
Franchot, a Democrat, goes on to say in the statement that he filed his paperwork with the state elections board Thursday morning and thus is an official candidate to serve four more years in his post.
Republican candidate Anjali Reed Phukan filed to run for the position in April.
