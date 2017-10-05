Some Service On Baltimore Light Rail To Be Suspended

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This weekend, Light rail service between the North Avenue an Camden stations in Baltimore will be suspended in both directions. That’s according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.
The suspension will be for the Maryland Transit Authority to replace rails and make other repairs. The shutdown will begin Friday at 6 p.m. and will end at 4 a.m. on Monday. There will be no light service to Penn Station.
The work will affect these stations: Mount Royal and Maryland Institute College of Art, State Center and Cultural Center, Mount Vernon and Centre Street, Lexington Market, Baltimore Arena and Convention Center.
Free shuttle bus service will be available for passengers between North Avenue and Camden Yards, including Penn Station. The buses will run at 10, 20, and 30 minute intervals depending on the time of day.
