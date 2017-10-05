U.S. Sailboat Show To Begin In Annapolis

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sailboats from around the world will come to Maryland’s capital city for the 2017 United States Sailboat Show.
The show in Annapolis is one of the largest sailboat shows in the world.
It all starts on Thursday morning at 10 and it runs through Monday. Officials say this is the best day to shop and a great way to speak with exhibitors and tour sailboats. The unveiling of the premiering boats will also happen.
There are 17 premiering boats including a Wahine Lifestyle which features high interior volume and has a wrap-around windshield.
To purchase tickets and to look at all the boats and products being featured during the event, head to their website.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook