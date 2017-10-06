City Councilman Holding Survey On Christopher Columbus Statue Removal

Filed Under: Christopher Columbus Monument, councilman ryan dorsey

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City Councilman Ryan Dorsey is conducting a survey of residents who live near the vandalized Christopher Columbus monument.

Our media partner, The Baltimore Sun reports Councilman Dorsey, who represents northeast Baltimore, says the 225-year-old monument to Columbus in Herring Run Park should be replaced with something that better represents “modern day” values.

In August, a video posted to social media shows a man striking the base of the monument near herring run park with a sledgehammer. Another person held a sign reading “racism, tear it down.” No arrests have been made.

The 44-foot obelisk was erected in Baltimore in 1792 to honor the 300th anniversary of Columbus’ journey from Europe by Frenchman Chevalier d’Anemours.

It was originally on d’Anemours’ estate, now the Eastside District Court building, but was moved to its current spot in 1963.

The Sun reports fewer than 100 people have responded to Dorsey’s survey, which he launched last weekend. He has been collecting copies of the survey in person and online.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch