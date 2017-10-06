City Councilman Holding Survey On Christopher Columbus Statue Removal

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City Councilman Ryan Dorsey is conducting a survey of residents who live near the vandalized Christopher Columbus monument.
Our media partner, The Baltimore Sun reports Councilman Dorsey, who represents northeast Baltimore, says the 225-year-old monument to Columbus in Herring Run Park should be replaced with something that better represents “modern day” values.
In August, a video posted to social media shows a man striking the base of the monument near herring run park with a sledgehammer. Another person held a sign reading “racism, tear it down.” No arrests have been made.
The 44-foot obelisk was erected in Baltimore in 1792 to honor the 300th anniversary of Columbus’ journey from Europe by Frenchman Chevalier d’Anemours.
It was originally on d’Anemours’ estate, now the Eastside District Court building, but was moved to its current spot in 1963.
The Sun reports fewer than 100 people have responded to Dorsey’s survey, which he launched last weekend. He has been collecting copies of the survey in person and online.
