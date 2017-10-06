Freddie Gray Case Trial Boards To Be Prosecuted by Outside Lawyer

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Baltimore Police Department is filling two roles for the pending internal disciplinary trials of the officers involved in the arrest and death of Freddie Gray. That’s according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.
Prosecuting the case will be an outside attorney who has never led this type of proceeding. The attorney is Neil Duke, a litigator and former chair of the Baltimore City School Board. The chair of the three-member panel that will decide the case will likely come from another police agency. An attorney for the city police union says it will likely be Prince George’s County.
City officials say they are handing the roles to outsiders in an effort to avoid conflicts of interest.
Freddie Gray died days after his spine was severely injured in the back of a police transport wagon. So far, three officers have been acquitted and three other cases have been dropped. The city also paid a $6.4 million settlement to Gray’s family.