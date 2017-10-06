Paramedic Molested Teen On Ride Along Program

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania paramedic has been charged with molesting a teen he mentored during a ride-along program.
West Goshen police announced the charges Thursday against 50-year-old Kenneth Mason. The Wilmington, Delaware man was a flight paramedic with Jefferson University Hospitals and a part-time ambulance paramedic with Penn Medicine Chester County Hospital.
Police say the teen was paired with Mason through a Penn Medicine ride-along mentoring program when the teen fell asleep during an overnight shift Aug. 9. The teen tells police he woke up to find Mason rubbing the boy’s genitals and making “obscene comments.”
Mason has been charged with corruption of minors and indecent assault and doesn’t have an attorney listed in online court records.
Mason is on leave from his paramedic duties while the criminal charges play out.
