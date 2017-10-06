TSA Issues Alert For Man Found Of Suspicious Activity, Posed As Pilot

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — TSA has issued a “Be On the Lookout For” Suspicious Activity after a man was found trying to gain access to restricted areas and aircraft at multiple airports, including in the Maryland and DC area.

They say Ahmed Olasunkahmi Salau, who also has gone by Ahmed Saluh, Ahmed Salan, and Martinez Davon Wells.

The TSA says earlier this month, Salau tried to gain access onto airport property to board a charter flight at College Park Airport. He also reportedly made attempts to gain access at airports in Maryland and Virginia in September.

TSA says on September 22, Salau approached a flight instructor at Tipton Ft Meade Airport and claimed he was a Delta pilot and reportedly made flight time inquiries. The instructor recognized him from an alert released in July.

Salau was also reportedly found at Leesburg ProJet Aviation on September 29 asking about a NetJets aircraft. On September 29 and 30, Salau was reportedly at Frederick Municipal Aircraft and attempted to gain access to airport property by pretending to be a pilot.

TSA Office of Security Operations Compliance Division says Salau made several requests to board private planes at Dulles and Reagan in July.

The TSA says Salau was first reported last October, when he traveled aboard a commercial plane under a false name and date of birthdate. He also reportedly had a fake photo ID and was detected during a connection at Bush Airport in Houston.

Salau was witnessed at loitering airports in Missouri and Illinois from February to April 2017. In May 2019, TSA says Salau posed as a captain and then as a passenger and failed to produce proper ID and flight information.

The TSA says that Salau has a working knowledge of Federal Business Operations and should be prevented from entering restricted areas.

