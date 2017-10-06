Weather Blog: Following the Path Of Nate

BALTIMORE (WJZ)–T.G.I.F.

Hi Everyone!

Today and tomorrow’s outlook, and feel,….well just cut and paste the past couple of Summer like Fall days on this Friday and there you have it. Yesterday we got to 84° even with those afternoon clouds. Today 83° is the forecast high. 85° tomorrow. Tomorrow if you are just running around doing kids sports, errands, and such, the weather will be most comfortable.

Then here comes Sunday and we have downgraded the forecast to “spotty showers, warm, and humid.” Remember yesterday the Sunday outlook was for clouds, some sun, and maybe a later aft shower. This change will be the initial push of clouds, and moisture from what will be the last gasps of “Nate.”

Right now it looks like Nate will make landfall as a Cat 1 just East of New Orleans. Then moving North through the Tennessee Valley then turning right, North East, into the Mid-Atlantic. Looks like we will have periods of rain with breezy conditions Monday and Tuesday. Maybe some steady winds of 25 mph at times, but no big flooding rains or damaging winds expected. This we will monitor, though, over the weekend. But for now all “ok.”

T.G.I.F. everyone…..ain’t it the TRUTH!

MB!

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook