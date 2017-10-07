Police ID 2 Homicide Victims Found In Burning Car Crash In Brooklyn Park

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Anne Arundel County police have identified two homicide victims who were found in a burning car that crashed into a garage Wednesday.

Around 4:44 p.m., officers responded to the 5100 block of Patrick Henry Drive in Brooklyn for a car crash and found a silver vehicle on fire that crashed through a fence and then into a garage.

After extinguishing the fire, authorities found an unresponsive man in the driver’s seat and an unresponsive woman in the passenger’s seat. Both were declared dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that both individuals were shot to death.

After the autopsies were completed on Thursday, detectives identified the deceased man as Darrell Antonio Blowe, 34, from Dundalk, and the deceased woman as Kesa Kibibi Baker, 44, from Baltimore.

Detectives have interviewed several witnesses in this case and have received leads in which they are actively pursuing. As the investigation continues to develop the Anne Arundel County Police Department urges anyone with information on the murders of Darrell Blowe and Kesa Baker to contact the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

