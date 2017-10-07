Volunteers Join In Civic Works Day Of Service To Improve The City

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds of volunteers scattered throughout Charm City Saturday to help improve its image as a part of Civic Works 15th Annual Ricky Myers Day of Service.

More than 300 volunteers came out to Clifton Park to work on 20 different projects to make a hands-on impact in Baltimore.

Planting trees and cleaning up parks is what the Ricky Myers Day of Service is all about.

“Baltimore has an energy about it that’s really exciting,” said Becky L. Sterling, Ricky’s sister.

Back in 2003, Myers, a Civic Works employee and avid volunteer, was tragically killed in an accident. Fifteen years later, his legacy continues with many beautifying the city in honor of Myers.

“What was really important to him was hands-on service,” said Civic Works volunteer coordinator Gwen Kokes.

“Rick would love to be here, he would love to see this group of people,” Sterling said.

Volunteers of all ages helped out.

“I feel like we’re bringing the community closer together by helping everyone in it,” Tucker Fearey said.

“We reach all the way far down to Holabird Elementary School which is Dundalk,” Kokes said.

With Clifton Park being the focal point, Sterling says the event is growing by the year and shows what Baltimore is truly about.

“There’s not hierarchy piece of it, we’re all human, we all live in city and every part of city deserves to be beautiful,” Sterling said.

“There’s so many parts of this city that need to be beautified and we have manpower,” Josepha Miles said.

“If everyone in their own neighborhood could come up and do this, it’ll make a big difference in this city,” family member Pat Perskie said.

The event brought out more than 300 volunteers and officials are hoping to double that number next year.

In addition to cleaning up the community, volunteers also fixed up vacant lots, painted schools and repaired homes for elderly residents.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook